BROCKWAY — Yogi Berra may have said, “The future ain’t what it used to be,” but the students at Brockway Junior-Senior High School have a better idea of what to expect thanks to the school’s Financial Reality Fair.
The Financial Reality Fair gives Brockway students time to research their planned careers and expected salaries to see what their futures might be like. Salaries are confusing numbers to people who are not familiar with what someone needs to make ends meet, so the fair gives students a dose of reality. Stopping by tables staffed by community volunteers, students learn what kinds of housing they can afford, what bills might accumulate, and even test their luck spinning the Wheel of Reality, which has a mix of good and bad fortune to test the budget.
“It gives them a glimpse of what it’s going to be like when they leave high school,” said Colleen Prechtl of Workforce Solutions. “They can see the importance of budgeting and where they spend their money, just so they’re more prepared for managing their money when they graduate.”
Students start by mapping out their careers, then they go to housing and transportation, they get a cell phone, food, clothing, insurance, and other necessities. When seeing the bills accumulate, some students realized that their futures might be a little different from what they imagined.
“You need to realize that, depending on the job you choose, you can’t always maintain the lifestyle you want,” Stephanie Stage, a senior, said.
“You can’t always afford the high-end stuff,” fellow senior Kaitlyn Puhala added.
Some students worked with friends to keep their career dreams alive while paying the bills.
“I roomed with a friend, and we split entertainment and other bills,” Jendy Cuello, a junior, said. “I’ve already done budgeting, so I knew to set aside money for bills.”
Cuello wanted a dog, but that did not fit in the budget. Other students discovered that pets are a luxury they could not afford, due to either cost or the type of housing the students selected as the apartments in the simulation did not allow pets.
The Wheel of Reality broke some budgets, but other students found some luck with the spin.
“I won $50 on the Wheel of Reality,” junior Kylie Ryckman said. “I thought the Financial Reality Fair was fun. I looked into mental health careers, and to live the life that I want, there will be some stressful points. You need to learn how to budget and save up, and you need to see if your career will work out for your lifestyle.”
For some students, the salaries for their planned careers did not match up with what they needed to pay bills. Thankfully, they still have time to reconsider their post-graduation plans.
“Budgeting, seeing what things will cost, it made me reconsider what I wanted to be,” Tehya Shaw, a junior, said. “I might go to college for something different now.”
Cuello enjoyed the conversations with the volunteers, who took time to answer questions and make sure students understood some of the deeper concepts.
“We talked about credit scores more,” Cuello said. “They went more in-depth with that and how important your score is. They explained how scores drop and how long it takes to build credit back up. I definitely got a better understanding.”
Prechtl said that she hopes students understand budgeting a little better before they graduate from high school.
“I want them to have a good experience, understand budgeting a little better, and maybe even see what their parents have to do for them on a monthly basis,” she said. “Maybe they’ll appreciate their parents more when they see what goes into running a household.”