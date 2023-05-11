DuBOIS — City of DuBois acting Manager Chris Nasuti presented a financial update at Monday’s council meeting in light of questions the city has received from the public since criminal charges were filed on March 20 against Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who is on paid administrative leave.
The city does have bonded personnel for specific individuals who handle the municipality’s money, said Nasuti. Those individuals include DeLean Shepherd, Joe Mitchell, Lisa LaBrasca Becker, Tom Nowak and Becky Hoover.
“We also have a blanket fidelity bond that covers general crime coverage for all employees,” said Nasuti. “Actually, while this was going on, we were getting our quotes from our suppliers ... we were actually getting policy renewal quotes. They pulled their quote back. We assured them that there would be no claim filed on this against them. They did end up writing the policy for us. The deductible for the crime and fidelity portion of that policy did increase from $500 to $2,500.”
With regard to account oversight, Nasuti said the city has identified all of the accounts, including the “community fund” and every account such as general fund, checking, savings — “are now properly in our control.”
Nasuti said all monies are received by the finance office, which is controlled by Shepherd.
“She (Shepherd) writes the checks. Checks are signed by two people, either the treasurer or deputy treasurer. The second signature is the controller or me. So DeLean is managing the money, but she cannot write any of the checks. All the checks are signed by two independent people,” said Nasuti. “So that oversight is taken care of. All of the signature cards have been changed on all of the accounts on all of the banks.”
Nasuti said the city is still in good financial shape with a net operating cash of $1,204,769 as of May 1.
“I know circumstances might say otherwise, but relatively speaking, we’re in good shape with our general fund, water fund, sewer fund, liquid fuels, CDBG, PennVEST, and health insurance,” said Nasuti. The city still has its capital fund accounts for items such as field maintenance, heavy equipment, dump trucks, sweepers, recycling truck, K-9, water projects ... “they’re all still accounted for,” he said. “They’re all under that umbrella that we talked about earlier with the signatures.”
With regard to the 2023 budget, he said, “We know we have some unexpected expenditures that came through here. So by the end of May, we will have a new 2023 budget to present to you ... showing you how we’re going to cover some of those unexpected expenditures.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Kevin Salandra, though a Sandy Township supervisor, said he wanted to speak as a city taxpayer because he owns rental properties in DuBois.
“I’m a little bit confused as to why there wouldn’t be a claim if there is money missing or there’s found to be money missing from any fund that would be covered by that insurance,” said Salandra.
Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel said the only way the city could get insurance is if they guaranteed they would not offer a claim.
“So the choice was to either take the loss and not file the claim and have coverage moving forward or file a claimant and them not cover us ... that is the reason for not filing the claim,” said Gabriel.
Salandra also said that he filed a right-to-know request approximately three years ago and asked for some expense reports for Suplizio. He said the request was answered by city Solicitor Toni Cherry, who told him that Suplizio never turned in an expense report for 2019 and, therefore, was never reimbursed for any expenses incurred by him or on behalf of the city for 2019. Salandra said he was told the city searched records of the city for a period going back an additional 15 years before 2019 and could find no instances during the entire 16-year period when Suplizio ever requested reimbursement from the city for any of his expenses.
“And then she (Cherry) says, as you might conclude, Mr. Suplizio is a very generous man and cares very deeply about the citizens of DuBois. Most of what he does for them is never made public because he never asks to be reimbursed,” said Salandra. “Yet I’ve seen numerous articles in the media saying that he gets reimbursed according to his contract. So that’s conflicting information.”
Salandra also said that he had requested to see Suplizio’s financial disclosure forms.
“I have four years of financial disclosures, and on the financial disclosure forms, you have to report any source of income over $1,300, and for bank accounts, that includes interest, dividends, and capital gains,” said Salandra. “So the financial disclosure disclosed no accounts, yet I also saw in the media that hundreds of thousands of dollars were confiscated. And I find it highly unlikely that if there were hundreds of thousands of dollars, it’s possible, but highly unlikely that there was no account that produced over $1,300 in income in one year. So I think there’s some inconsistencies.”
In response, Gabriel said, “This is an absolute breakdown in policy and procedure that needs to be corrected going forward. So first of all, per Mr. Suplizio’s contract, he was automatically built in his contract for reimbursement for cell phone and gas. So you’re not going to see a reimbursement form for that. But anything else? So I was being told, and a lot of these years preceded me being on council, but I know since I’ve been on anytime, let’s just use the example of going out to eat. You go out to eat at my old company, I would go out to eat, I would buy my food, I would fill out a reimbursement form, turn that in with my receipt to the financial department. They would make sure that what I purchased was allowable for a reimbursement, match it with the receipt and then cut me a check. That never occurred. There was no reimbursement forms ever turned in to reimburse for anything. So in the affidavit where it clearly states there was $3,000 allegedly taken and no reimbursement form, there wasn’t a reimbursement form because it was part of his contract.”
“My right-to-know request ... or the information was not provided because the city did not pay for the bills, and based on what you’re saying, the city was paying for the bills, it was just not on a reimbursement basis, it was on a contract basis. So I don’t feel that my right-to-know request was handled properly,” Salandra said.
“And I would agree with you,” said Gabriel.