DuBOIS — A three-story barn at 1941 Gamelands Road was damaged by fire Wednesday morning, according to Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Burgeson.
Firefighters from the township were called to the reported structure fire at 6:54 a.m., said Burgeson, noting that it was a working fire in the basement division of the building that extended up to the first floor of the barn.
“Upon arrival there was a decent amount of fire and extensive smoke conditions throughout,” said Burgeson. “We were able to get water on the fire pretty quickly, damping the fire down enough to where we were able to have a pretty good save with the barn and the equipment within the barn.”
There were no injuries to firefighters or anyone else at the scene, but unfortunately, some chickens perished in the fire, he said.
In addition to the township, fire departments assisting at the scene were DuBois, Falls Creek, Brockway, Sykesville and Penfield. The Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department provided a tanker to the scene, while Curwensville provided a transfer to the North Point Fire Co. of Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department.
“Considering the conditions of the barn, as far as the fire load and the time of day with the crews that we had, all personnel did an excellent job with containing the fire and extinguishing it,” said Burgeson.
Firefighters were at the scene from about 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state police fire marshal.
“But at this time, we don’t believe it to be foul play,” said Burgeson. “It’s just more of an investigation to see what possibly caused the fire.”
The damage estimate is listed between $300,000 to $400,000. It is insured, said Burgeson.