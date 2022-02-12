DuBOIS — No injuries were reported as a result of a structure fire at 110 S. High St., in DuBois at about 5 p.m. Friday, according to DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tony Roy.
All five city fire companies responded when the "working structure fire" started in the rear porch of the residence and extended into a portion of the kitchen, said Roy.
"The first engine was on scene within four to five minutes and made a quick knockdown of the fire," said Roy. "The fire was under control in about 15 minutes. We were on scene a few hours doing overhaul."
Roy said all of the occupants, two adults and a child, were able to get out of the house safely, and the American Red Cross was called to assist them.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
The damage estimate to the insured residence is between $15,000 and $20,000, he said.
DuSAN Ambulance also responded to the scene.