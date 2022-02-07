DuBOIS — The Inn at Narrows Creek, a bed and breakfast nestled in the woods just off Route 255 in Sandy Township, was destroyed by fire Monday.
Firefighters were called to 44 Narrows Creek Lane at 11:56 a.m. for a reported structure fire, according to Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Burgeson.
"Initially, it started as a garage fire and then extended to the main bed and breakfast portion of the structure," said Burgeson. "We made a good interior stop with it. Along with the garage, the main residence, upstairs and downstairs, was a total fire loss. The bed and breakfast division is a total loss. There was some damage to a secondary structure located on the property."
Burgeson said firefighters had no issues with fighting the fire.
"We arrived and had quick strategic attack," he said. "Initially, I called for a second alarm due to the size of the structure."
Responding to fight the fire were approximately 55 firefighters, including those from Sandy Township, DuBois, Sykesville, Penfield, Rockton, Falls Creek and Brockway volunteer fire departments.
"The crews did an excellent job, everybody performed well; that was the key to our success at being able to save portions of the structure," said Burgeson.
There were no reported injuries to the owners or firefighters, he said.
The Inn at Narrows Creek is owned by Henry and Linda Shaffer. It was built and opened in 1998 and created for the purpose of a bed and breakfast and was a reproduction of a 250-year old New England country inn.
The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called in to investigate the fire, which Burgeson said he believes will most likely be ruled undetermined.
A cost estimate was unavailable at press time Monday. The property is insured, Burgeson said.
Burgeson noted that the American Red Cross was called and brought food and refreshments to the firefighters. The Brockway Volunteer Fire Department also sent some coffee and water to firefighters.
Route 255 was closed to traffic for several hours as a result of the fire.