DuBOIS — Area firefighters responded to The Inn at Narrows Creek bed and breakfast late Monday night into early Tuesday morning because the fire rekindled multiple times, according to Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Burgeson.
At about 11 p.m. Monday, Burgeson said, “In the original fire building, the bed and breakfast, not the detached garage that burned to the ground, but in the hallway of the original bed and breakfast, rekindled and extended into the remaining portion that was saved the first time, with extensive fire damage throughout and extensive overhaul.”
“That was a full blown second alarm structure fire again, just like the first time,” said Burgeson.
Then, at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters got called back to the fire scene for another rekindle, he said. The Oklahoma and North Point fire companies of the township fire department handled that call, doing some mop up and another overhaul.
Firefighters were called out once again at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday as a result of some minor rekindling, said Burgeson. Those firefighters responding included Sandy Township, DuBois and Penfield.
“From there, we went through some hot spots and I contacted the insurance company to have the building torn down,” he said.
At least the majority of the building was expected to be torn down Tuesday by Ken Schaffer Excavating of DuBois.
Burgeson explained that rekindling can occur because of void spaces.
“A whole bunch of chases, just nooks and crannies, so many different rooms, and crevices, materials that’s in the rooms,” said Burgeson. “Sometimes you just can’t get to all the things. And what happens is, it’s kind of still smoldering maybe, and it can reignite. And a building to that size and its layout, there were numerous nooks and crannies and crevices and whatnot.”
Firefighters responded to the initial blaze at 11:56 a.m. Monday at Narrows Creek located just off Route 255 in Sandy Township.
According to Burgeson, the fire originally started in the detached garage and extended to the main bed and breakfast portion of the structure. Along with the garage, the main residence, upstairs and downstairs, was a total fire loss. The bed and breakfast division was also a total loss. There was some damage to a secondary structure located on the property. A portion of the structure was saved Monday until the rekindle occurred.
There were no reported injuries to the owners or firefighters. A cat was found still alive when the fire rekindled at 11 p.m., said Burgeson.
The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called in to investigate the fire, which Burgeson said he believes will most likely be ruled undetermined.
Burgeson estimated that the damage to the building and contents is well over $500,000.
“That’s probably a low ball estimate, honestly,” said Burgeson. “I really don’t know. The building was around 10,000 square feet, it’s usually $100 a square foot or something like that. Or $200 a square foot, type of thing. So I think with building materials, contents, you’re easy at $500,000 to a million. That’s my guess.”