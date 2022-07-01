ST. MARYS — This year’s “Third of July” fireworks celebration in St. Marys will return in its full glory at Dutch Country Stadium on Sunday.
The celebration will take place at 4 p.m. at the stadium at St. Marys Area High School, with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m.
The past couple of years were full of fundraising challenges for the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, said Chamber Coordinator Rachel Lampe. Organizers are very excited to have this community-oriented event back in earnest this weekend.
“For the past two years, we’ve struggled to raise funds because the pandemic limited the types of events we could hold, and also made it difficult for local businesses and residents to donate money,” she said.
In 2021, the fireworks display was shortened due to these challenges, said Lampe.
The SMACOC has met its goal of $15,000 this year through hosting fundraising events like the Haunted Forest in the fall and Ladies Night Out in the spring, she said.
“A great portion of the funds have some in the form of donations, mostly from area businesses,” Lampe noted.
In fact, there were a handful of local businesses that donated $1,000 or more.
The chamber is also accepting donations via PayPal on its website, she said.
“The community businesses and residents continue to show incredible support for this event, and I’m so thankful for that,” said Lampe.
The fireworks event is a full-fledged community effort. St. Marys Area High School staff, including Terry Straub, Missy Nicklas and Mark Romain, have been spearheading the fun activities that will be available, including a nine-hole putt-putt golf course, soccer and volleyball on the track, a home run derby and others.
The City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department has also planned activities for youth, Lampe noted.
There are two Little League divisions for the home run derby, ages 9-10 and 11-12, hosted by St. Marys Area Baseball on the Lady Dutch softball field, according to the event flyer. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. and is limited to 20 competitors.
The men’s slow pitch softball division will start at 7:15 p.m.
Drive By Serenade will be providing musical entertainment from 6-9 p.m.
SMAHS boys basketball and SMAHS band boosters will be operating the concession stand near the stadium, said Lampe.
Just Ben Catering of St. Marys and Brandy Camp Creamery will also be in attendance, serving up some sweet and savory food options.
There will also be local emergency and rescue vehicles on display, Lampe added.
“This event truly brings the community together in a big way,” she said.
Visit www.stmaryschamber.org and the Facebook page.