REYNOLDSVILLE — First Class Children’s Foundation unveiled the first book vending machine to the students of C.G. Johnson Elementary School Friday morning, which will now be a reward for the “Caught Being Good” program at the school.
FCCF founder Matt Reed said he first got the idea from Facebook, where he saw a similar book vending machine, but said they often contain chapter books, or more adult-aged books. He envisioned one that would dispense popular children’s books for the local elementary students.
“I saw a machine like this on Facebook actually, and another school had got one and I saw it. I loved it, and I thought I can do that and I can make it better,” Reed said. “I thought that C.G. would be the greatest first place for it because we just did the Imagination Box here last year, and I wanted this to be a follow-up program to that because every kid last year got three free books from us. But that can’t be the end. Reading’s got to continue and it has to happen over time consistently.”
To do this, he reached out to a vending machine company and shared his vision. He had them build a custom vending machine that would fit the children’s books, which are typically larger. He said he never doubted the machine was going to become a reality.
“I wanted them to make sure we had space for larger books because children’s books are larger. So, we ended up with less spaces, but we’re able to give books that people are actually going to want,” Reed said.
Reed explained that when the children are “caught being kind,” one of the rewards for the program will now be a token for the vending machine. Students will be given a golden token that works with the machine, and then be able to choose a book from it just like a regular vending machine.
“We had dialogue last year too with the Imagination Boxes, so it’s been a great relationship between his organization and our building,” Principal Edward Dombroski said.
He estimated the cost of having a vending machine like this built to be between $5,000 to $6,000, plus the cost of all the books it is stocked with.
“I have a really close relationship with people at Scholastic, they actually sponsor our Imagination Box and send us thousands of books a year to give away to local kids. They’ve told me over the years what the most popular stuff is. We’re experienced with this because we do the Imagination Box. It’s like a big survey for kids really,” Reed said.
He said he knew he could count on the community for support with this project. He added that the project would not have been possible without the generous donation from Jennifer Reynolds Hamilton of Reynolds Financial Solutions in DuBois.
She had donated previously for another program with FCCF, and she told him to let her know if he had any other projects.
“I couldn’t have done it without her, because everything is just so tight this year,” Reed said.
Hamilton donated half of the money for the machine. She said she is already hoping to help get more machines in the other schools in the area.
“Matt, he does this with such a genuine heart. He isn’t in this to try to make money, he doesn’t do this for recognition, he does this truly to just better our community,” Hamilton said.
Reed also confirmed he is hoping to get a machine like this one in the other schools in the area.
“We’re going to be doing more stuff. This is just one of many programs that I have planned, and I’m hoping to make a huge impact in our area and on our local school district over the next few years,” Reed said.
Reed’s future projects and fundraiser events can all be found on Facebook at First Class Children’s Foundation.