DuBOIS — Humbled and honored, nonprofit First Class Children’s Foundation Founder Matt Reed said he was humbled and honored to accept the 2022 Community Cup Award at Saturday’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s Business Bash at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake.
The Community Cup is given to a business, civic group or nonprofit organization which has shown positive and effective performance in community service.
“This award represents the tireless effort, dedication of First Class Children’s Foundation,” said Reed. “It is a testament to the power of community, the strength of our collective will and the enduring resilience of the human spirit. I am incredibly grateful to be recognized among such a distinguished group of individuals and organizations, each of whom have made a profound impact on the lives of so many.”
For the last six years, Reed said he’s been “obsessed with First Class Children’s Foundation, and the thing that I’ve learned on this journey is that obsession is something that you truly believe in is the pathway to success. I decided six years ago that I needed to be the best version of myself to be happy, and I chased this goal every single day through personal growth. But there’s something inside my soul that made me realize that my gifts are raising money for charity, creating unique programs for children and having a voice for our local community can inspire others to be the best that they can be. I could never live my life knowing that I could have this impact yet not execute it with my natural gifts.”
Not knowing that he could start his own nonprofit, Reed said from 2008-2016 he planned events and hosted car shows to raise money for other local charities. But one day he said something happened that would change the trajectory of his life forever.
“My brother Mike, who is here today, he called me about an idea that he had to start a weightlifting company,” said Reed. “I watched from afar as his passion for his idea grew into an obsession. He was obsessed with creating a successful business and it was contagious. My brother is the person that I look up to the most in the world, and it was the first time that I realized that I also had an entrepreneurial spirit. So I started First Class Children’s Foundation shortly after my brother started his company, Micro Gainz.”
Reed said his original idea was to raise money to buy school supplies for local children. He didn’t realize that his work ethic and obsession would snowball the foundation into something much more complex.
“We started by purchasing book sets and classroom supplies for local teachers, and we were trying to reduce the financial burden that educators face,” he said. “Every year teachers spend an average of $750 with their own money every year on classroom supplies, and that’s being conservative. So one day out of nowhere, I came up with an idea to make a box of school supplies and books for kids. I called the idea Imagination Box, but I realized there was one hurdle. How would I know what kind of books that the kids wanted? So I started doing some research. I found out that children are 9 percent more likely to read a book that they choose.”
With the help of a sponsorship from Scholastic, every single child who signs up for an Imagination Box gets to pick three books off of custom Scholastic flyers, and First Class customizes every Imagination Box to each child’s individual personality. When he first came up with the idea, Reed said he wanted to give away just one Imagination Box. But over the last three years, FCCF has delivered fully-customized Imagination Boxes to 1,800 local children, including every single child in all four elementary schools in the entire DuBois Area School District. This represents a total investment in the area to youths worth nearly $100,000.
First Class Children’s Foundation also started a line of book vending machines called Imagination Station, where children are rewarded with new books in exchange for acts of kindness. They currently have two machines in service at Juniata Elementary and C.G. Johnson Elementary with plans for more in the future. Since the inception in 2017, between Imagination Boxes and Imagination Stations, FCCF has donated more than 9,000 books to children in the local area, Reed said.
Reed also said he started a sneaker program called “Kicks” to increase the confidence in middle school children by gifting them high-end Nike or Converse sneakers. The program’s caught on in their first year and they’ve donated 270 pairs to area children. FCCF is expanding the program to the DuBois Area High School this year, and they have gathered another hundred pairs that will be distributed to students very soon.
First Class raises money to fund programs by having car shows throughout the summer.
“Our commitment to the community extends to our donors as we always try to have fun and unique events to raise money. First Class has invested over $160,000 in our community since I started the charity in 2017. But I promise you that the best is yet to come. Our new program, Ripple Effect, will be added to the DuBois High School for the 2023-24 school year. This new program will reward teenagers for committing random acts of kindness in our community that will surely create a ripple effect that will inspire children in our area for years to come,” said Reed. “A random act of kindness has an effect on three people. The person that commits the act is inspired. The person who receives the act is inspired and the person that witnesses the act is inspired. I’d like to thank everybody that has helped to make First Class Children’s Foundation a success. I could have never done it alone, been so many volunteers and helpers throughout the years.”
Reed said he is so thankful that so many local businesses have supported the First Class mission and he also thanked friends and family members who have helped their mission as well.
Among those, he said, is his “beautiful wife, Kim, who is here. Kim came into my life at the very darkest time, and she loves me. And by doing so, you made me love myself again. You support me no matter what, and I love you, and I always will. Thank you everybody for this great honor. I promise, the best is yet to come.”