DuBOIS — A brand new Imagination Station book vending machine, donated by the First Class Children’s Foundation, was unveiled at Wasson Elementary School in DuBois on Wednesday.
This means that any of the 420 students at Wasson Elementary can now access a wide range of books at their fingertips, fostering a love for reading and learning. Students “caught being good” will earn a token for a book.
First Class Children’s Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in DuBois in 2017 by Matt Reed. Through the course of the last six years the foundation has grown substantially, increasing their outreach to local children and continuing to strengthen their unwavering devotion to their community. First Class Children’s Foundation’s mission is to create a better community through various programs designed to captivate children, create positive experiences in school, and inspire literacy, creativity and imagination through every aspect of the local area.
Jennifer Reynolds-Hamilton donated the money to purchase the machine and First Class held digital book drives to gather the books.
“We delivered the machine with several hundred books to keep the machine stocked,” said Reed. “First Class has donated more than 10,000 books to children in the DuBois Area since our inception. The children get a book when a child is ‘caught being good.’ They reward the children with tokens that trigger free vends from the machine.”
With the new vending machine, the students will have the ability to choose which book they want. Children are 90 percent more likely to read a book they choose, said Reed.
“This continues our mission at First Class to establish literacy and kindness in our community,” said Reed.
Reed noted that the reaction from the students when they saw the Imagination Station was phenomenal.
“There were children that were so shocked and surprised. I think that this program is really going to make them aware of their behavior. They want to earn a book from the machine,” said Reed.
With Wednesday’s unveiling, book vending machines are at three of the schools in the DuBois Area School District, with the others at C.G. Johnson Elementary School in Reynoldsville and Juniata Elementary School in DuBois.