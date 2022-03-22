ST. MARYS — The first district-wide concert in two years was held at St. Marys Area High School on March 15, featuring 260 students and welcoming around 1,100 community members.
Choral Director Adam Brooks said participants included students from Fox, Bennetts Valley and South St. Marys Street elementary schools, and 130 students from St. Marys Area Middle School and St. Marys Area High School.
The last one, he said, was held in 2019, which made this an even more special experience.
“This was the first concert for elementary band students, and the first for many other students because of pandemic cancellations,” Brooks said.
Music teachers at each school, including Brooks, Felicia Quinn and Amy Sines from SMAMS, Laura Kleppinger from SSMSES and Cortney Foote from Fox, Bennetts Valley and SSMSES, all contributed.
“Students from all five district buildings first rehearsed with their school ensemble director for the past three months, and then we combined forces for a full day of combined rehearsals,” he said.
Musical selections featured combined groups, said Brooks, such as all of the elementary and middle school chorus members, or all of the high school and middle school band members.
“The concert culminated with a combined band of elementary, middle, and high school students playing ‘Let’s Go Band,’ and a combined chorus singing ‘Rhythm of Life,’” he said.
Other selections, added Brooks, included “I Dream a World,” “My Wild Irish Rose,” “Ode to Joy,” “Cool Kids” and “Radioactive.”
Photos of the concert and rehearsals were taken by SMAMS students Emma Shaffer and Lauren Rakieski.