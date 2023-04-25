DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton and Principal Charles Pasternak, at last Thursday’s board meeting, reported on the first Financial Reality Fair held at the DuBois Area High School on April 12.
The administrators said the event was a “huge success and a wonderful learning experience” for the high school juniors and they are looking forward to offering it again next school year.
Benton said the event was organized through the efforts of Misty Connor, business development officer at Priority First Federal Credit Union, and 11th grade social studies teachers, Jackie Norris, T.J. Wingard and Rob Burns.
In January, Benton said Connor visited the 11th grade social studies classrooms and assisted the teachers and guided students to select a post-secondary career choice based on their individual interests.
“Based on the student’s career choice, Ms. Connor went to work on creating and printing a personalized monthly budget brochure for each student listing their occupation and monthly gross and net pay amounts based on the entry level salary for their chosen career,” said Benton. “In this budget brochure, Ms. Connor also conducted the various payroll taxes as well as student loans for students that attend college in order to gain their respective career. At the end of March, Ms. Connor visited the classrooms once again. This time she presented the students with their printed brochure and explained to the students exactly how the fair would work.”
Benton said the Financial Reality Fair consisted of approximately 25 tables set up in the auxiliary gym. The tables were staffed by nearly 40 members from the community, representing fields such as insurance agents, car sales, cell phone providers, entertainment options, personal care, pet care, charities, and financial planning.
Students were instructed to begin the fair by first selecting a housing option and a means of transportation at the designated tables. After this, the students circulated around the gym making a variety of personal budgetary choices at the various tables with the goal of ending the month with a positive personal financial balance.
“The overall intent of the reality fair was to better educate our students on the actual monthly expenses that they will incur in adulthood as they attempt to live within their means,” said Benton. “We received very positive feedback from the community volunteers regarding their interactions with our students and how seriously the students took the activity. The community members were very impressed with our student body. We also received great responses from many of our students who are appreciative of this opportunity to have such a real-life learning experience here at school.”
“It was a really, really great event for our kids and I know that one of the things that we’ve been discussing, (Directors) Mr. (Bob) Wachob, Mr. (David) Schwab, Mr. (Mark) Gilga, the curriculum committee, we talked about instituting the financial literacy element,” said Pasternak. “We’re really excited about next year having that as a course in our course guide as a graduation requirement for all seniors. This was kind of a springboard into that. We want to do an annual event.”
“It was just amazing to see so many professionals from our community willing to come in and give up ... I mean it was over a half a day of their time to be at the high school and work with our students and provide them ... real life experiences, all the dollar amounts, and it was based on what the kid intends to do for their career plan,” said Pasternak.
“It was all based on entry-level salaries in this area for those occupations, and it was very well received and like you read in the report, Mrs. Benton, the volunteers were so impressed by our students and it was just really nice to see them have to interact and talk with adults and professionals and talk about purchasing a car and or renting an apartment,” said Pasternak. “In this era of cell phones today, where kids are very adept at sending text messages and communicating electronically, I mean, it was just so cool to see the face-to-face interaction with people at that level,” said Pasternak.
“Please extend that to your teachers that helped to organize that as I know you already have,” said Benton. “Just know that it’s greatly appreciated and something I wanted to share with all of you (board) because I know it’s been important to our team here as well.”