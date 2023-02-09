ST. MARYS — First-grade students at South St. Marys Street Elementary School recently wrote and illustrated a book about what kindness means to them.
“Kindness is...,” published by Student Treasures Publishing, is composed of inspiring notes created by 22 of first-grade teacher Heather Kocjancic’s students.
Mary Mattivi’s first-grade class also published their own book, she noted, called “This Was Once a Heart.” Students transformed heart shapes into creative illustrations and notes. For example, one of Mattivi’s students named Violet drew her hearts into clouds accompanied by a rainbow.
Kocjancic said that other classes at South do this at different times throughout the school year, but this was the first time she included a “media day” to celebrate the publication and make the students feel special, which was held Feb. 7. Students dressed in formal attire and even did a little book signing.
The book is dedicated to “Everyone who helped us read,” shown in the front, as well as a photo of Kocjancic’s class 2022-23 first-grade class.
Students wrote about everything from having friends and family, to simply being nice or giving hugs, said Kocjancic.
Some examples include:
- “Kindness is loving family.” –Julianna Bennett
- “Kindness is love and having friends and family.” -Bryson Luchs
- “Kindness is showing love (and) making people happy.” -Ella Kaveney
- “Kindness is loving people.” -Reed Morgan
- “Kindness is starting at home.” -Lucas McClintick
Students learned the steps to publishing and completed an “author’s checklist,” which includes pre-writing –brainstorming a story topic and details; writing a draft –getting ideas down on paper; revising/editing –improving details and checking spelling/punctuation; publishing –sharing writing with others and last, but not least, celebrating with a book signing party.
These books are a great keepsake for students to look back on, as well as parents and teachers.