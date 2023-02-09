ST. MARYS — First-grade students at South St. Marys Street Elementary School recently wrote and illustrated a book about what kindness means to them.

“Kindness is...,” published by Student Treasures Publishing, is composed of inspiring notes created by 22 of first-grade teacher Heather Kocjancic’s students.

'Kindness is...' book cover

Pictured is the cover of the book, “Kindness is...” created by Heather Kocjancic’s 2022-23 first grade class at South St. Marys Street Elementary School.

Mary Mattivi’s first-grade class also published their own book, she noted, called “This Was Once a Heart.” Students transformed heart shapes into creative illustrations and notes. For example, one of Mattivi’s students named Violet drew her hearts into clouds accompanied by a rainbow.

Kocjancic said that other classes at South do this at different times throughout the school year, but this was the first time she included a “media day” to celebrate the publication and make the students feel special, which was held Feb. 7. Students dressed in formal attire and even did a little book signing.

The book is dedicated to “Everyone who helped us read,” shown in the front, as well as a photo of Kocjancic’s class 2022-23 first-grade class.

Inside front cover

In the book "Kindness is...," first-grade students at South St. Marys Street Elementary School wrote about what kindness means to them.

Students wrote about everything from having friends and family, to simply being nice or giving hugs, said Kocjancic.

Some examples include:

  • “Kindness is loving family.” –Julianna Bennett
  • “Kindness is love and having friends and family.” -Bryson Luchs
  • “Kindness is showing love (and) making people happy.” -Ella Kaveney
  • “Kindness is loving people.” -Reed Morgan
  • “Kindness is starting at home.” -Lucas McClintick
'Kindness is...' note by Reed Morgan
'Kindness is...' note by Ella Kaveney

Students learned the steps to publishing and completed an “author’s checklist,” which includes pre-writing –brainstorming a story topic and details; writing a draft –getting ideas down on paper; revising/editing –improving details and checking spelling/punctuation; publishing –sharing writing with others and last, but not least, celebrating with a book signing party.

First grade students smiling

First-grade students celebrate the publication of their book on Feb. 7.

These books are a great keepsake for students to look back on, as well as parents and teachers.

