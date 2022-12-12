ST. MARYS — Thanks to generous community donors supporting the importance of reading, South St. Marys Street Elementary School first-grade students have received three free books so far this school year.
First-grade teacher Heather Kocjancic said each summer, she asks for a sponsor for each of her students.
“Within minutes, community members and friends send me enough money to buy one book for a child for each month,” she said.
This includes nine books total through Scholastic Book Clubs.
“The students look forward to picking out a book each month and taking it home as a keepsake,” said Kocjancic.
The students received their first book in early September. Thus far, they have received three books.
Kocjancic includes the sponsor’s names on the small book labels, she noted.
“The students always want to know who sponsored their book each month,” she said.
The sponsors also receive an updated photo each month as a “Thank you.”
“They love being a part of my classroom in this special way,” Kocjancic said.
Sometimes, sponsors even sign up to be a “mystery reader,” who visit the classroom every Friday to read to the students.
This is an exciting in-person activity to have back at the school, said Kocjancic, since these visitors were put on hold during the pandemic.