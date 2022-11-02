ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School first-graders brought back an important in-person tradition this Halloween season.
Principal Chrissy Kuhar said on Friday, Oct. 28, South held all of its Halloween activities for students, which included first-graders making their annual trek to Elk Towers on Center Street.
Students have been visiting Elk Towers residents for several years, where they are dressed in their Halloween costumes and sing spooky and Halloween-themed songs for them to enjoy.
This event always brings joy to the residents at Elk Towers, who may not otherwise experience these kinds of things, Kuhar said.
Part of the tradition is also that Elk Towers residents prepare goodie bags for the first-graders, which are given to them during their Halloween visit.
This year is particularly special, as students were able to go into the facility in person again. The past couple of years have been different due to COVID-19 restrictions. In 2020, students stood outside of the affordable housing unit and sang their Halloween songs. In 2021, they improvised by making a YouTube song video for residents to watch.
Students also walk through downtown St. Marys on their way there, where businesses greet them and give them goodies, too, Kuhar said.
“Businesses who greeted the students included Elk County Real Estate, Diamond Perk, Rather B Embroidery, the Boys and Girls Club and Jam Cycle,” she said.
South students and staff also send a special “thank you” to ACE Hardware for donating bags for the students, Kuhar noted.
“SSMSES loves, and are thankful to, our amazing community,” she said.