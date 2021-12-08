REYNOLDSVILLE — For the first time, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) is offering a part-time practical nursing program option for students.
The new program will begin Jan. 11, 2022, welcoming eight part-time students who are to graduate in November 2023, said Cara Davenport, who became the practical nursing coordinator at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Right away, Davenport had said it was one of her goals to incorporate a part-time program for students who are employed.
It has been a challenge scheduling both a full-time and part-time program, Davenport admitted. One instructor will be overseeing the part-time students with teaching and clinicals. Part-time students will have either class or clinicals on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
There will be days where both groups of students will be in the same area, but the plan is to use the simulation lab for part-time classes.
“We have been able to make improvements to that space to accommodate this group,” said Davenport.
Jeff Tech’s 67th class of full-time practical nursing students graduated in August 2021.
Initially, there were many inquires for more information about the new program, Davenport said.
“In the end, after testing and interviews, eight students were selected,” she said.
The purpose of starting this program option is to give community members another route, Davenport said, in obtaining a nursing degree while working.
“I believe this is a great option for people that have to work, but want to pursue a career in the health field,” she said. “Because classes are only two days a week, the student can obtain a practical nursing certificate at a slower pace, but work to keep getting a paycheck and benefits.”
Jeff Tech Administrative Director Barry Fillman said students from all different life circumstances enroll in the practical nursing program.
“We need to provide multiple delivery systems for our educational opportunities. The flexibility and pacing provided by our part-time program will provide access for many more individuals to a life changing education,” he said.