BIG RUN — As Labor Day approaches, this means it will be a flag day in Big Run for those who agreed to the duty of displaying the American flag on such occasions.
The Big Run Flag Program was started many years ago as a way to display the American flag on Big Run’s Main Street, which is also Route 119. Residents who live along this road were approached and asked if they would be interested in having a flag to be displayed on certain occasions.
This program, which was turned over to the borough council in May, fundraises money to purchase the flags and holders for the individuals who agree to display them.
The flag fund money is in a separate account, and had a balance of $207.81 when it was turned over to the borough.
“I have five poles, four flags, and seven tops in the office,” Borough Secretary Dawn Kopp said.
There are two dates coming up that the flags are to be displayed — Labor Day and Patriot Day.
If any residents have a flag that is in bad shape, they can contact the secretary for a new flag to replace it, and the current flag will be properly retired at a later time. The other job of the borough since taking over the program is to do a walkthrough and put new PVC pipe in when it’s needed to hold the flags.
“If somebody has one, and their flag is getting bad, they need to change it out because we don’t need to be showing any bad flags,” Mayor Joe Buterbaugh said, who was a member of the flag program.
The borough is also working on getting new flags for the poles in front of the War Memorial.