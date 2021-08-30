RIDGWAY — In traditional autumn fashion, Ridgway’s “Flavors of Fall” festival will return Sept. 25 this year, said Ridgway Township Secretary Michelle Bogacki.
The festival, sponsored by the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce, typically welcomes around 30 vendors set up on the Elk County Courthouse lawn. Downtown merchants also offer sidewalk sales and specials throughout their stores.
Despite the constant cancelations of events last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fall fest was one of the only Elk County events that still took place in 2020.
Flavors of Fall has always promoted “shopping local,” said Bogacki, bringing people into Ridgway and showcasing its businesses and organizations.
It’s also a kickoff to the autumn season, she said.
“The event is open to vendors, crafters and small home-based businesses that would like to sell their wares,” said Bogacki.
Also, during the day there will be live music in the gazebo, she said, as well as a hay ride at the Welcome Center on Main Street. There will also be a “craft corner” for children.
There will be no historic house tour this year.
Vendor applications are available at www.ridgwaychamber.com, or by calling the office at 814-776-1424.