ST. MARYS — One highlight of Monday evening’s City of St. Marys Council meeting was the recognition that City Manager Joe Fleming has been appointed a director of the Pennsylvania Municipal League (PML).
As part of his manager’s report, Fleming noted that he attended the PML leadership summit in early October as well.
The PML represents Pennsylvania cities, boroughs, townships, home-rule communities and towns that share its policy interests, according to www.pml.org. Its board of directors are involved in legislative advocacy, educating, informing and training and more.
Council members congratulated Fleming on his noteworthy appointment.
“I was honored and humbled,” he said.
Local projects and events
Continuing on with his report, Fleming noted that the flooring in the council room at City Hall had been updated this past week. Budget workshops for the city have also been scheduled for Nov. 4, 8, and if need be, Nov. 9.
HRG Inc. conducted a study on commercial and industrial sewer rates for the city, said Fleming. The data will be sent out to council for review. A representative from HRG will also be present during the budget workshop.
Two historic lamps are being installed in the Brusselles Street parking lot, across from The Daily Press office. Sometime next week, there will also be flaggers at the South St. Marys Street intersection, said Fleming, since the traffic light will be changing from camera to radar.
Leaf collection begins next week, he said, and the city will be collecting loose, not bagged, leaves.
Tyler Technologies software provider’s civic app is near completion, said Fleming, and will have the financial portion up and available for St. Marys residents just after the first of the year.
At the August meeting, Fleming had said this software program would benefit all employees at City Hall, reaching out to residents for their needs, such as sewer bills, applications for permits, pool memberships and more.
Marketing material for the recently-discussed new park sponsorship initiative will begin to be distributed to businesses and individuals, said Fleming. The deadline to sponsor anything at the parks, or a park itself, is Jan. 31, 2022.
The assembly portion for the fitness area at the Downtown Event Park is currently being completed. Students from St. Marys Area High School have also been contributing to this effort, Fleming added. The grand opening is set for Oct. 29.
He addressed the municipal election coming up on Nov. 2.
“I can’t express how important these elections are,” Fleming said. “They deeply impact local policies. I encourage residents to get out and vote.”
A “Haunted Forest” event will take place at Benzinger Park this weekend, from 6:30-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, benefiting the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 fireworks display and City of St. Marys Parks programs, Fleming said.
The City of St. Marys will host its trick or treat on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. by porch light invitation. Emergency services will also be taking part, as usual, and handing out candy to the kids.
“I want to express to motorists to use extra caution that evening traveling on city roads,” Fleming noted.
The St. Marys Servicemens Burial Detail will perform its Veterans Day Ceremony on the Diamond Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.