ST. MARYS — Over the past few months, St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming has been settling into his new role, excited and eager to be serving the community.
Fleming, who was elected to serve as a city councilman in November 2019, was named the new city manager in May of this year, following former Mayor Lou Radkowski’s exit.
Being that he is a St. Marys native and raising his family in the community and school district, Fleming says he feels he has an understanding of the city and a passion to see it thrive. It’s been an honor to serve in this position in his hometown, he said, being that he also has family roots and history in local government.
When the city manager position came open following Tim Pearson’s resignation, it sort of seemed like fate, Fleming said, as it was a role he had considered stepping into before, and had much support from his family.
He “truly enjoys” the chance to be a part of this, said Fleming. He also commented working with a “great and knowledgeable staff” at City Hall.
Some characteristics that Fleming thinks make a great manager include being a “people person,” being involved with the public and engaging with community members, being willing to lead and organize, set priorities and envision what the future may hold for St. Marys.
He enjoys interacting with the public, Fleming said, and hearing about issues and concerns they may have.
“This position isn’t about yourself – it’s about how you represent the people,” he said.
Fleming would like to see how St. Marys can continue to grow, he said, constantly brainstorming projects and ideas in his head.
His transition from councilman to city manager has been smooth, Fleming said, and he has received many “Thank yous” and great support from St. Marys citizens.
Serving on city council definitely helped Fleming prepare for this, he noted, and he continues to enjoy working with City of St. Marys council members.
It’s one of his goals to frequently stop into the local schools and continue to work with students, Fleming said, who had the chance to be a part of naming the new Downtown Event Park on Depot Street by submitting name suggestions.
The new park is exciting for the area, and is a great event center location to bring people downtown, he said, noting that weekend slots for the park have been filling up.
“I’m excited to see the community coming together again,” he said.
Editor’s note: Joe Fleming has no relation to Courier Express reporter Brianne Fleming.