ST. MARYS — Throughout the month of December, St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming visited fourth-grade STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts and Math) classes to discuss several city aspects with students.
Fleming first visited Elk County Catholic School, where the students were working on a project pertaining to local infrastructure, he said.
“Since the students were creating maps of our local structure to include roadways, businesses, housing, and industries, I reached out to the school to see if by chance I could help with the project,” said Fleming.
During the visit, Fleming spoke with the students about infrastructure, transportation and needs of residents.
“I presented about the original formation of our community, and how far we have come,” he said. “I also discussed the importance of our roadway system and how we connect to other communities, our sources of water along with our waste system, and our energy setup of the city.”
Fleming also visited fourth-grade students at South St. Marys Street Elementary School on Dec. 20.
He also discussed the role of local government, Fleming said, in meeting the needs of the community, and how important it is for the city to serve its people.
He truly enjoys having discussions about the future of the city, he said, noting that students were very engaged and asked many questions during the presentation.
“I believe in community engagement, being able to really get to know our great city,” said Fleming. “If it’s by speaking with students, residents, or businesses, I can gain an understanding of what is going on in the city. Plus, it is one of the best aspects of this position.”