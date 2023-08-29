FALLS CREEK — DuBois Regional Airport Manager Bob Shaffer, at this month’s meeting of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority, gave an update on the Flight Deck restaurant.
“They (Flight Deck) continue to do a good job,” said Shaffer. “They did have some vacation, which reduced their hours for two weeks. They were only open from 3-9 there for a couple of weeks, but she’s open on Mondays –at Southern’s request –from 11 to 3. Even this past week, (they) tried a little bit beyond that to see what would happen, if there would be any support for her.
“But, the Tuesday through Saturday (from) 11 to 9 continues to be her standard schedule, and they continue to do a good job for us,” said Shaffer.
Annual insurance inspection
“Each year when we renew our insurance, the fire insurance they send in an inspector and he walks through the building and various buildings and we had a clean inspection this year,” said Shaffer. “We had no issues, no write-ups and no recommendations. So I was very happy about that. And that included an inspection throughout the restaurant area and the kitchen area, particularly the hood, the fire extinguishing system, the cleanliness, and he was very pleased with what the restaurant had there.”