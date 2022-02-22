ST. MARYS — While settling in their new home at the St. Marys Moose Lodge #146, those involved with The Footlighters of Elk County are also making upgrades and improvements to better accommodate audience members.
Mike Ames, director of the upcoming show “Murder is a Game,” said keeping community theater alive, and putting on the best performances possible, does come with its set of challenges.
This includes tearing down and moving equipment before and after each production, he said.
Thanks to the generosity of those at the St. Marys Moose Lodge, “The Footlighters Playhouse” has taken over the upstairs area of the Erie Avenue building.
“The opportunity to have a home has led us to facing the challenges of making a Footlighters performance the best experience that we can provide,” he said.
Taking the feedback of past audience members into consideration, Ames said one particular area of improvement they have heard a lot about is fixing “the ability to see what is going on onstage from anywhere in the room.”
“We enjoy staging our performances in a setting with tables in a restaurant-type of atmosphere that allows food and beverages during the show, rather than in a traditional setting with theater seating and a raked floor,” he explained.
After studying several other theaters, said Ames, they decided to take on an “elevated seating area,” so that audience members can see over the tables in front of them.
“We are in the process of designing and building this elevated area in the back of the meeting room at the Moose Club. We are also trying to set up a more permanent stage lighting and sound reinforcement system,” he said.
It is one of the most difficult things, said Ames, to keep a community theater like The Footlighters going.
“There are unbelievable numbers of play publishers out there, and who knows how many plays to choose from,” he said, noting that this is why they all put 100 percent into each production.