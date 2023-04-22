ST. MARYS — The Footlighters of Elk County, a community theatre nonprofit organization that has been operating for more than 60 years, will perform “Don’t Dress for Dinner” over the next couple of weekends.
A six-person cast directed by Mike Ames, “Don’t Dress for Dinner” centers around a “not-so-happily married couple,” Bernard and Jacqueline, both of whom are having extramarital affairs and attempting to hide it from one another. Ultimately, the characters find themselves in the midst of a “highly-complicated dinner” involving the couple and their lovers, producing a hilarious comedy show, Ames said.
Ames, who has been directing and acting in shows with the Footlighters for nearly 30 years, plays the roll of Bernard.
Other cast include:
- Rob Garner as Robert
- Valerie North as Jaqueline
- Geri Krul as Suzanne
- Cindy Whitaker as Suzette
- Alex Parson as George
The cast includes Footlighters veterans and favorites, Garner and North, as well as newer actors Parson and Krull, who have already played memorable roles in a few productions.
Whitaker is making her first community theater appearance, “bringing a lot of energy and a fun performance to the show,” said Ames.
This is a production people will not want to miss, he noted.
“The cast is facing and living up to the challenge of bringing this fast-paced comedy to life. The zippy dialog is sure to have the audience paying very close attention to every word in the play,” said Ames.
Garner also designed the production set.
“He is very much doing the job of bringing the feel of a barn, converted to a small weekend get-away home to life in the Footlighters Playhouse,” said Ames.
The upstairs area of the Moose Lodge on Erie Avenue became the Footlighters Playhouse in 2022, and the Moose has been very supportive of the organization and its efforts.
Besides enjoying the show, this is also a great opportunity to support a longtime organization and check out the local theater scene, Ames said. People from other areas can also see what Elk County has to offer.
“Fans of our local community theaters won’t want to miss this production.”
“Don’t Dress for Dinner” will be performed April 27-29 and May 4-6, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, Cliffe’s in Ridgway, The Old Brickyard in Johnsonburg, St. Marys Moose Lodge and at www.eventbrite.com.
Follow The Footlighters of Elk County on Facebook.