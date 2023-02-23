ST. MARYS — The Footlighters of Elk County are returning to the stage to perform another comedy, “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” beginning today –Thursday, Feb. 23, through Saturday, Feb. 25 –at the St. Marys Moose Lodge.
The show will also be offered March 2, 3, and 4. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the play beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night.
The Footlighters of Elk County, a community theatre nonprofit organization, has been operating for more than 60 years.
Director Kellie Rusciolelli said there were two plays on her “director bucket list,” including “Our Town,” which she directed 18 years ago, and this one.
The storyline involves five friends who met in college as part of a swim team, remain friends and meet together at Sweet Delilah cottage on the Outer Banks, said Rusciolelli.
“They meet one weekend every summer –the play is snapshots of those weekends about every five years, spanning their lives from their 40s to their 70s,” she said.
Auditions for the show were held in November and December of 2022.
It’s amazing and truly rewarding, said Rusciolelli, to watch as the actors transform into their character, developing their personality and all.
“You can actually see a new person developing before your eyes. Playwrights tell us a story, actors bring it to life,” she said.
There will obviously be some struggles and missteps at the beginning, said Rusciolelli.
“Then, about halfway through rehearsals, that finished person emerges,” she said. “It’s magical.”
When it comes to challenges faced when producing a play, Rusciolelli says the personal lives and real-time schedules are definitely factors.
“The actors and the crew members make huge sacrifices to do what they do. The commitment is big, and they still have jobs, family, homes and other everyday responsibilities. We ask a lot, they give a lot, and none of it is without sacrifice,” Rusciolelli said.
Those who come to see “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” this weekend or the first weekend in March won’t be disappointed, said Rusciolelli.
“We love to entertain,” she said. “Please come and let us do what we love to do.”
The cast list is Shirley Gradizzi, Moriah Wickwire, Valerie North, Marie Goode and Geri Krull.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}To get tickets, visit the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, Cliffe’s in Ridgway, The Old Brickyard in Johnsonburg, the St. Marys Moose Lodge or www.eventbrite.com.{/span}
Follow The Footlighters of Elk County on Facebook.