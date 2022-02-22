ST. MARYS — The Footlighters of Elk County will hit the lights on their new home stage Thursday through Saturday this week, performing “Murder is a Game” at the St. Marys Moose Lodge #146.
The Footlighters of Elk County, a community theatre nonprofit organization, has been operating for more than 60 years.
This show will also be presented again March 3-5, said Director Mike Ames. The first in three to be performed this year, “Murder is a Game” will be held in what is now called “The Footlighters Playhouse,” located in the upstairs area of the St. Marys Moose Lodge – an organization very supportive of The Footlighters.
Marty Kim will direct the second show at the Playhouse, “Above the Tavern,” in May, and Betsy Healy “Love, Lies and the Doctor’s Dilemma” in September and October, said Ames.
“All three shows are sure to bring lots of laughs to everyone who joins us for a performance,” he noted.
Ames has seen “Murder is a Game” by Fred Carmichael produced in another theater, and thought it was a good fit for both the actors and audience.
“It is a great blend of the comedies we’re known for, mixed with a good mystery plot. It also fit in with the type of set that we are able to build in a facility, like the St. Marys Moose.”
Auditions for this play were held soon after the holidays, said Ames, noting that a show like this typically takes about six weeks of rehearsal time.
There are a total of eight cast members, some seasoned veterans, and others, newer. It has been exciting to feel settled in and “at home” at the Moose Lodge for an entire production season, Ames said.
“We are fortunate to have a new Footlighter performer in this cast, with Geri Krull playing the part of June Ripley. We also have Moriah Wickwire, taking a role for the first time in something like 17 years. She’s playing the role of Sloan Bigelow, the wife in a successful husband and wife mystery writing team,” Ames continued.
Reitz Theater patrons will recognize Val Kucenski and Tim Weidow from their performances in the DuBois area, he said.
“It’s always enjoyable to watch actors find interesting ways to bring the characters off the page and onto the stage. While the scripts give us the words, it takes the creativity of the people involved to bring the play to life,” he said.
Providing live amateur theater since 1953, watching the Footlighters is a great way to support the arts in Elk County. “Murder is a Game” is a great show for people of all ages.
“While the faces have certainly changed over that time, the commitment to entertain has not. If you enjoy theatrical performances, this show will be a great opportunity for you. There is something special about seeing someone you know from around the county show a talent that you never realized that they had,” Ames said. “We may be a small community, but our productions are as polished as you will see anywhere in our local area.”
Shows start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening for seating, and cocktails served at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available at Cliffe’s & Prescription Center in Ridgway, The Olde Brickyard in Johnsonburg, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and the St. Marys Moose Lodge#146, as well as at www.eventbrite.com. If still available, tickets can be purchased at the door.
For more information, visit The Footlighters of Elk County on Facebook.