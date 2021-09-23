FORCE – A Force man is facing a felony charge after allegedly owing more than $4,000 in unpaid sewage bills.
Donald Alan Ingram, 37, of Force, is charged with theft of services – acquisition of service, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Sept. 20.
State police in Ridgway received a report from the Jay Township Water Authority July 15 stating that Ingram allegedly hadn’t paid his sewage bill in over two years. The JTWA stated they had plugged Ingram’s sewage, which he reportedly unplugged himself, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The authority stated Ingram, living at a Maple Street residence in Force, currently owes $4,171.62, and that they had shut off his water prior to 2020. They also said they would be plugging his sewage again.
On July 15, the JTWA relayed that the sewage was unplugged, and the plug was deflated to the point it could not be reused, according to the affidavit.
Ingram’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 19 at Jacob’s office.