RIDGWAY — A Force man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to flee police while driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Brandon Levaughn Graf, 29, of Force, is charged with fleeing to attempting to elude police, a felony in the third degree, driving under the influence of a controlled substance/incapable of driving safely, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle/property, a third-degree misdemeanor, and cited for several traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Oct. 11.
State police in Ridgway responded to an incident that occurred on State Route 219 and ended in a crash in Ridgway Borough near Elk County Foods on Oct. 11.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police observed a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am traveling north on Route 219, which reportedly had an invalid inspection sticker. Police attempted to stop the vehicle when it accelerated to a high rate of speed to avoid apprehension, and allegedly passed several vehicles, committing several traffic violations, according to the affidavit.
The vehicle continued north and into Ridgway Borough, where it reportedly struck another vehicle and continued into the grass near Elk County Foods. The driver, Graf, then allegedly fled the vehicle and ran toward the high rise, where he was apprehended.
Graf reportedly said he had ran due to warrants, and admitted to smoking marijuana that morning and using prescribed Suboxone.
Police observed Graf to have constricted pupils, and he seemed to be under the influence, according to the affidavit. He reportedly showed signs of impairment during sobriety tests police conducted.
Graf waived his preliminary hearing at Martin’s office Oct. 20. Bail is set at $10,000.