WEEDVILLE — An Elk County man is facing a felony child endangerment charge after he allegedly let a minor drive his vehicle.
Tyler Charles Swanson, 36, of Force, is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 27.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Ridgway received a report of a potential upcoming investigation on Feb. 23. Police were made aware of an incident that occurred on Jan. 1, on Baumertown Road in Jay Township, where Swanson allegedly allowed a 13-year-old minor to operate his Ford Ranger truck.
The minor reportedly wrecked the vehicle into a tree on Baumertown Road. Swanson took photos of the crash, and in the caption, reportedly stated that the minor was the one driving, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Feb. 23, police interviewed the child and Swanson, who said the crash happened on a private driveway off of Toby Road. The minor’s mother became aware of the crash via photos from Swanson. Police confirmed this by observing truck parts at the scene of the crash, consistent with the damage on the Ford Ranger truck, located on Baumertown Road.
On Feb. 26, police interviewed the minor, who said he allegedly lied for Swanson about where the crash occurred so that he would not get in trouble. He admitted the crash occurred on Baumertown Road in Jay Township.
Swanson’s bail was set at $30,000. His preliminary hearing is set for April 18 at Jacob’s office.