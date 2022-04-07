DuBOIS — The long-awaited in-person grand opening for the North Central PA LaunchBox, powered by Penn State DuBois, was held in the Old Deposit Bank building on East Long Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
North Central PA LaunchBox, enhancing Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties, opened its facility in downtown DuBois in November 2019, according to the Penn State DuBois website.
The NCPA LaunchBox supports manufacturing and workforce needs, helping innovators and entrepreneurs grow and creating new high-quality businesses in the region.
The grand opening welcomed many community members, as well as several speakers, including Penn State DuBois Chancellor Dr. Jungwoo Ryoo, former Chancellor Dr. Scott McBride, Endowment Supporter Alan Walker, Entrepreneurship minor student Anna Raffeinner, Pennsylvania state Reps. Michael Armanini and Brian Smith and Clearfield County Commissioners John Sobel and Dave Glass.
Dr. Eric Barron, Penn State University president, was also in attendance. He said each LaunchBox throughout the state is unique, and shaped by the needs of the community, campus and surrounding areas.
For five years, the North Central PA LaunchBox has had “incredible results,” said Barron.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down a little, the LaunchBox has already assisted nearly 500 entrepreneurs, 218 new Pennsylvania companies, 464 program graduates, 302 new jobs, and has received nearly $24 million in external support.
“This tells me the community is interested in this, and they are going to make sure it’s successful,” said Barron. “I look forward to doing more, and building upon existing relationships that we have.”
Barron spoke about the “genius power of partnership,” going back to day one, when this project was formally started in 2015 by a group of people who saw “the potential for economic development and student career success.”
The LaunchBox has far exceeded what Barron thought it could accomplish in a short period of time, he said.
“All of those supporters saw the potential of what it is we could accomplish,” he said. “And today, here we are, celebrating the North Central PA LaunchBox ribbon cutting. This mean’s a lot to me, (as) I have been at all 21 ribbon cuttings in the state of Pennsylvania.”
When ambitious people come together as one, said Barron, great things happen. He thanked all of the elected officials, community members, PSU staff and leadership for making the LaunchBox possible.
“The potential is truly limitless,” he concluded.
Dr. Ryoo also congratulated Barron on his “very well-deserved retirement.”
The NCPA LaunchBox continued to expand when it opened the “Idea Lab” on the Penn State DuBois campus in fall 2021. The space is available to students, entrepreneurs and companies, offering equipment like 3D printers, 3D scanning hardware and software and a vinyl printer.
Raffeinner, who will soon be the first Penn State DuBois graduate to have a minor in entrepreneurship, spoke about how grateful she is about all of the opportunities, resource partners, equipment and connections that the NCPA LaunchBox has provided, as well as offering hands-on experiences with equipment such as 3D printers.
Dr. Ryoo also presented a slideshow presentation of partners, grants, projects, private donations, endowments and individuals and groups who have worked tirelessly to make a significant impact on the region, including LaunchBox Director Brad Lashinsky, John Brennan and all campus staff.
Former Chancellor McBride called the LaunchBox “a magical idea,” and Penn State University a powerful economic force, contributing $11.6 billion to the state’s economy. The DuBois campus, he said, has contributed more than $25 million to local and state economies, supporting 350 local jobs, and educating 79 percent of students from local regional communities.