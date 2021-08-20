BROOKVILLE — A New York man, formerly of Brookville, is facing drug and corruption of minors charges following a traffic stop where he was allegedly found in possession of multiple THC cartridges with two minors in his vehicle.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against James Pearson Young, 18, of Tonawanda, New York, including manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery –felony; DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana to distribute/not sell, possession of marijuana personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia –misdemeanors, two counts of corruption of minors –first degree misdemeanors, improper sunscreening, careless driving, reckless driving, and driving without insurance –summary offenses.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police conducted a traffic stop for tinted windows while monitoring traffic on Interstate 80. Police noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car once they approached.
Police also noted Young’s hands were trembling and his eyes were dilated and blood shot. Officers asked how much marijuana was in the car, to which Young reportedly replied he had a vape and a small bag of marijuana. He gave permission for police to search his car.
He allegedly told police he last smoked marijuana a couple of hours ago. There were also occupants in the vehicle, which police asked him about. The passengers identified themselves to police and said they were 15 years old, according to the affidavit.
Young said he picked them up to go for a drive. He allegedly admitted the passengers had smoked his THC vape pen.
Police then conducted a search of the vehicle, finding multiple THC vape cartridges, a bag of raw marijuana, and various drug paraphernalia items.
Young was then asked to submit to a field sobriety test, which he agreed to. He allegedly showed signs of impairment during this test, and several others that were conducted.
He was taken to the police department for questioning before being taken to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a legal blood draw.
Young is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail at 10 percent.