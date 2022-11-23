ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman is facing charges after she allegedly used the identity of a care-dependent client to open a credit card and withdraw funds from the victim’s bank account.
Tiffany Jane Thomas, 42, is charged with accessing a device issued to another person who did not authorize its use, a first-degree misdemeanor; two counts of financial exploitation of older adult or care-dependent person; two counts of identity theft and two counts of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 21.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police received a call from the victim in this case on Oct. 7 concerning alleged fraud and identity theft.
Between May-October 2022, Thomas — who was employed as the caretaker of an older, care-dependent person — allegedly stole the victim’s information, including their driver’s license and social security number, using the information to open a credit card and make a cash withdraw from the victim’s bank account, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The investigation revealed that in May 2022, Thomas did allegedly open a Capital One credit card using the victim’s name, date of birth and social security number. She secured $290.26 in charges on the card, and reportedly attempted to make several credit increases using the victim’s identity information.
In October 2022, Thomas also allegedly used the victim’s driver’s license, which was stolen at an earlier date, at a drive-thru of a bank in Clearfield to make a $400 withdraw from the victim’s bank account. Thomas was later found to allegedly be in possession of the victim’s driver’s license, as well as other financial documents, valued at $30, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The total restitution requested is $720.26.
Thomas’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13 at Jacob’s office.