DuBOIS — A former administrator and CEO of Christ the King Manor in DuBois has been criminally charged in connection with a pattern of racketeering activity resulting in a financial loss of more than $169,000 to the nursing home.
According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, May 13, at the DuBois office of Magisterial District Judge David S. Meholick, Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois charged Samuel Joseph Zaffuto, 64, North Park Street, Sykesville, with the following: Corrupt org-int/control in enterprise (felony 1); corrupt organizations – employee (felony 1); theft by failure to make required disposition of funds (felony 2); two counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds (felony 3); theft by deception –false impression (felony 2); theft by deception –false impression (felony 3); 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking –movable property (felony 3); receiving stolen property (felony 3); other reason access device is unauthorized by issuer (felony 3); 14 counts of theft by unlawful taking –movable property (misdemeanor 1); two counts of theft by unlawful taking –movable property (misdemeanor 2); and theft by unlawful taking –movable property (misdemeanor 3).
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Zaffuto was employed by Christ the King Manor in 1985. He was promoted to administrator and CEO in May of 2004. He was placed on administrative leave of absence due to the discovery of “numerous issues of serious concern” on June 4, 2019, and his employment was terminated effective, July 12, 2019.
Zaffuto, during his employment at Christ the King Manor, was also a board member or president of the Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair, as well as vice president of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, the affidavit said. He was also responsible for the accounting records of the Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair.
The affidavit stated that on Feb. 3, 2021, state police received an investigation request from officials at Christ the King Manor, who retained certified accountants to evaluate financial areas of concern that emerged during and after Zaffuto’s employment. The accountants prepared an independent report on agreed-upon procedures, which was sent to state police. This document reported six areas of activity that appeared to be criminal in nature.
On February 24, 2021, upon reviewing the report, state police contacted Christ the King Manor and requested that a forensic audit be completed, and Wessel & Company accountants and advisors were retained to perform a forensic accounting investigation, the affidavit said. On March 24, 2022, the forensic audit was completed.
During the time period of May 13, 2017 and Zaffuto’s administrative leave on June 4, 2019, the affidavit said the following was discovered:
- Concealment of two bank accounts that were not authorized by Christ the King Manor were discovered upon Zaffuto’s administrative leave. One account had funds diverted to it by Zaffuto during his course of employment. The other account, referred to as the “charity account,” had $151,575.63 in various donation funds and $21,330 from the Glen & Ruth Mengle Trust diverted to it. This account contained donations that were intended for Christ the King Manor’s use, but were allegedly being utilized for personal reasons by Zaffuto. Zaffuto is accused of using funds from this account to support the Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair and for other purposes not related to Christ the King’s use. Zaffuto allegedly used this account to make unlawful payments to known individuals in the amounts of $300, $720, $801.55, $112, $2,400, $1,660, $1,375, $2,186, $36, $1,000, $500, $600, $135, and $500. Zaffuto is also accused of paying the fair $25,000 and paid for electric bills belonging to the fair in the amount of $3,382.52. All of these transactions and occurrences were completed without authorization and approval from the board of Christ the King, the affidavit said.
- In June of 2018, Zaffuto allegedly purchased a new 2018 Ford F-150 truck for approximately $58,000 without approval from Christ the King. The truck was financed at 7.79 percent, which was higher than market interest rates at that time. This allegedly resulted in a monthly payment being deducted from Christ the King Manor’s bank account. Zaffuto reportedly used the truck for personal purposes and to pull his foot trailer to various state fair locations having it registered in Christ the King Manor’s name. This sale was allegedly completed without authorization and approval from the Christ the King Manor board.
- Zaffuto allegedly used Christ the King Manor vendor accounts to purchase food supplies and other items personally for his food trailer that he took to fairs and festivals in the amount of $20,333.12. These items were reportedly not approved by Christ the King Manor and were solely for personal use by Zaffuto.
- Zaffuto reportedly used Christ the King Manor’s credit card for personal use, incurring fees in the amount of $1,516.24. All of these transactions and occurrences were reportedly completed without authorization and approval from the Christ the King Manor board.
- Zaffuto is accused of directing manor employees to conduct fair duties, while being compensated by Christ the King Manor, that were outside of the scope authorized by Christ the King Manor (ie: employees were not working at the approved booth at the fair). Zaffuto reportedly admitted on June 4, 2019, to requiring certain employees to conduct these duties, while being compensated by Christ the King Manor. This reportedly created a financial loss to the manor in the following amount per employee: $10,049.59, $5,327.28, $2,536.80, $2,568.00, and $1,196.80. All of these transactions and occurrences were completed without authorization and approval from the Christ the King Manor board.
- Zaffuto also allegedly invited several Christ the King Manor employees to attend the annual state fair convention in January of 2018 and 2019. The employees had their wages paid by Christ the King Manor to attend, even though it was not approved by the board. This created a financial loss to Christ the King Manor in the following amount per employee: $695.04, $338.24, and $490.24. Zaffuto also reportedly paid himself $1,440 to attend. All of these transactions and occurrences were completed without authorization and approval from the Christ the King Manor board.
- The Christ the King Manor Auxiliary Committee reportedly had a concessions booth at the fair yearly. Based upon a review of accounting records, it appears that the booth profited more than $12,000 annually using Christ the King’s resources. Between May 15, 2017, and June 4, 2019, Zaffuto allegedly failed to provide approximately $24,000 of profits made by the auxiliary booth to Christ the King Manor.
The affidavit stated that during the time period of May 13, 2017, up until the termination of Zaffuto’s employment, Christ the King Manor sustained a financial loss of $169,179.49 due to fraudulent disbursement, corrupt business practice, and racketeering, as well as the abuse of Christ the King’s resources by Zaffuto.
Zaffuto is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing, according to court documents.