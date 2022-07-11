DuBOIS — Multiple charges against former Christ the King Manor CEO Samuel Joseph Zaffuto, who allegedly defrauded the nursing home of more than $169,000, were waived over to Clearfield County Court Friday at the office of DuBois District Judge David S. Meholick.
According to a criminal complaint filed on May 13 at Meholick’s office, Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois charged Zaffuto, 64, North Park Street, Sykesville, with two counts of felony corrupt organizations; three counts of felony theft by failing to make required disposition of funds; two counts of felony theft by deception; 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking; receiving stolen property; access device fraud; and 17 counts of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking.
The charges are related to activity that reportedly occurred between January 2012 and July 2019.
Charges against Zaffuto were filed following a lengthy investigation by Trooper Katherine MacTavish of DuBois-based state police into the financial records of Christ the King Manor during the time that Zaffuto was the administrator and CEO, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said in a previously published statement.
According to court documents, following Zaffuto’s termination in 2019, a forensic audit was conducted, as well as interviews with staff members. It was determined that from May 2017 until Zaffuto’s termination that he fraudulently disbursed, diverted, and/or misappropriated funds and manpower causing Christ the King Manor to suffer a financial loss of $169,179.49. It is alleged that during Zaffuto’s time as administrator and CEO that he, without the knowledge of the board of directors, diverted various donations into a “Charity Account” that he utilized for personal reasons, including but not limited to supporting the Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair. Additionally, it is alleged that Zaffuto purchased a 2018 Ford F-150 truck, costing about $58,000, without the knowledge of the board of directors. He used that truck for personal purposes and to pull his food trailer to various fair and festivals.
Also, Zaffuto is alleged to have had employees of Christ the King Manor work at the Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair and attend the annual state fair conventions while compensating those employees with funds from Christ the King Manor, Sayers said. Further, Christ the King Manor Auxiliary Committee had a concession booth at the Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair which would raise on average $12,000 per year, but Zaffuto allegedly failed to provide the profits to the auxiliary.
Shortly after the charges were filed, current Christ the King Manor CEO and Administrator Paula Felton-Werner, who was named CEO of the facility in August 2019, released a statement which was previously published.
“Despite the problems unearthed through the audit, Christ the King Manor remains financially sound. Our staff, which has handled the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with strength and grace, has continued to provide the services so essential to our region. I am committed to ensuring that remains the case,” Felton-Werner said in the statement.
Christ the King Manor is a continuum of care retirement community located in DuBois. In March 2022, new leadership turned over findings of a forensic investigation report it had requisitioned.
Zaffuto is out on $100,000 unsecured bail. Formal arraignment has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 in the Clearfield County Annex Courtroom.