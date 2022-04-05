DuBOIS — A former classroom aid is facing 12 third-degree felony charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor student at Soaring Heights School.
Dawn Marie Jobe, 40, of Valier, is charged with four third-degree felony counts of school - intercourse/sexual contact with student; four third-degree felony counts of corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above and four third-degree felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor - sexual offenses, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick's office April 1.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police were contacted by an employee of Soaring Heights School in DuBois on March 11, who reported an alleged inappropriate relationship between a female staff member and a 17-year-old male student. According to the complaint, the staff member and student were exhibiting "unacceptable closeness," and raised concern.
The staff member was suspended, according to police, and they were provided information for the student's parents.
The minor and a parent arrived at the DuBois City Police station, where the 17-year-old told police he attends Soaring Heights, a privately-licensed school, and had been talking with Jobe - his classroom aid - via SnapChat, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The two eventually started hanging out after school hours. The minor reported that Jobe would allegedly pick him up and they would drive around DuBois, and on back roads between DuBois and Punxsutawney.
Sometime in January/February 2022, Jobe allegedly performed a sexual act on the minor, and this happened no less than three times, according to the affidavit of probable cause. On at least one occasion during this time period, Jobe and the minor reportedly did have sex. The acts took place in Jobe's vehicle while parked somewhere secluded off of back roads.
The minor's parents took photos of SnapChat messages between Jobe and their son. In these messages, she allegedly admits to performing a sexual act on him, and being aware that he is less than 18 years of age, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A digital extraction of the minor's cell phone allegedly revealed more than 200 phone calls between he and Jobe, and messages on SnapChat. One message from Jobe allegedly directed him to delete all of the pictures, videos and saved messages, since she was suspended for boundary issues.
Jobe's preliminary hearing is set for May 6 at Meholick's office.