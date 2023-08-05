ERIE – Ryan Smith, Private Wealth advisor at Mosaic Wealth Consulting (Lincoln Financial Advisors) in Erie, is one of three national finalists for the Catalyst Award in the 17th Annual Invest in Others Awards for his philanthropic contributions to Grady’s Decision.
The Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world.
There are five award categories: Catalyst, Community Service, Emerging Impact, Lifetime Achievement and Volunteer of the Year.
Finalists are selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves. Each finalist will receive $25,000 for their nonprofit, which will increase to $60,000-$100,000 if selected as the category winner.
Grady’s Decision is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that was created to bless families experiencing premature births and newborn children needing specialized medical attention. Started in 2008, in memory of his son, Grady, and the miraculous story of Grady’s twin sister, Gianna, Ryan created Grady’s Decision to help families with the hardships associated with having a baby in the hospital. Grady’s Decision has assisted over 2,500 families and has given over $1 million to help with expenses like parking costs, food/gas cards, and housing needs.
Awards will be presented on Sept. 20 at the Westin Seaport District Boston and announced on investinothers.org following the event.
About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation
Invest in Others serves communities in need by providing critical support for nonprofit organizations. We channel the philanthropy and volunteerism of the finance industry into vulnerable communities and under-resourced causes. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, & Facebook.