ST. MARYS — A former licensed practical nurse (LPN) at Pinecrest Manor is accused of forging the signatures of two other employees and stealing controlled substances from the facility throughout a three-month period.
Suzanne Marie Friedl, 40, of St. Marys, is charged with two third-degree felony counts of identity theft; four felony counts of acquiring or obtaining possession of a controlled substance; four misdemeanor counts of furnishing false/fraudulent material information and two first-degree misdemeanor counts of forgery –altering writing, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office April 7.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office was contacted by an administrative employee with Penn Highlands Pinecrest Manor on Johnsonburg Road on Nov. 19, 2021, who said that she and a nursing director had started an internal investigation for missing drugs, which included controlled substances, from the facility. The employee said that Licensed Practical Nurse Friedl was suspected of diverting drugs from the facility, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Jan. 19, 2022, the Attorney General’s office obtained medical records from the facility that included medication inventories, controlled medication records and medication administration reports. The employee said the internal investigation showed that Friedl allegedly stole a total of 42 narcotics/controlled drugs –10 different types of controlled drugs –from eight different patients during the time period of Aug. 22, 2021 through Nov. 15, 2021. The employee also said that she found during this review that Friedl allegedly forged two nurses’ signatures, at least 19 times, and altered another nurse’s documentation on the controlled medication record. Friedl also allegedly documented that she gave medications, at times, when they were not ordered, then reported that she gave medications on the controlled record, but did not document that she did.
The Attorney General’s office reviewed medication inventories, patient medication records and medication administration reports from Pinecrest Manor. Two nurses, whose forged signatures appeared on medication inventory sheets, were identified. These forged records showed that these two nurses allegedly removed controlled substances from Pinecrest Manor when they reportedly did not. Additionally, no medical charting was completed, showing that the medication was not given to any patients, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
One of the nurses was interviewed on Feb. 15, 2022, and confirmed that she did not authorize Friedl, or anyone, to sign her name on the inventory sheets. She also confirmed she was not working on Oct. 10, 2021, and that both times her name was signed she was not working.
The other nurse was interviewed Feb. 22, 2022, who also confirmed she did not authorize Friedl, or anyone, to sign her name on the inventory sheet. She also accused Friedl of “coming to work very impaired most days,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The nurse confirmed that she did not sign her name on Aug. 21, 2021, Sept. 29, 2021, Oct. 2, 2021, Oct. 3, 2021, Oct. 14, 2021, Oct. 31, 2021, advising that she was not working on those dates, did not remove the medications listed or allow Friedl to sign her name on the inventory sheets, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During the investigation, Friedl’s handwriting was examined on the medication inventory sheets, where it was observed that she would use a period to separate the dates. The same method was used when the signatures were allegedly forged, but not when the nurses had signed their own names and dates.
Work schedules showed that Friedl was the on-duty nurse and allegedly had access to the listed controlled substances and medication inventories at the listed days and times, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Friedl’s bail was set at $100,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for April 26 at Jacob’s office.