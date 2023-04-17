DuBOIS — ForWomen, a local empowerment not-for-profit group, will host three internationally renowned speakers at the DuBois County Club from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.
Event host Peggy Caruso is a certified personal development coach and author. Caruso is founder of Life Coaching and Beyond, LLC, and has the real estate investment business Fireside Investments, LLC, both in DuBois. She is also the author of four books.
“I assist entrepreneurs, business owners, supervisors and all management in every aspect of their business,” she said, such as motivating staff, increasing revenue, time and stress management, etc. “On the personal development side of the business we help children, teens, college students, married couples, and people of all ages with personal issues.”
Caruso was one of the break-out session presenters at the Community Education Center’s first women’s conference in March 2022, said CEC Executive Director Kate Brock, where 80 women from all industries and walks of life attended. Caruso conducted a workshop on achieving work/life balance, which was received successfully.
Throughout the planning of this “By Women, FOR Women” event, Brock says the CEC has acted as a “sounding board” for Caruso in terms of event planning and formatting.
Designed for people living and working in the Tri-County area, this is an inspiring and “can’t miss” initiative for women of all ages. Men are also welcome to attend and benefit from the presenters.
The speakers
Keynote speaker Sharon Lechter from Arizona is an “international keynote speaker and five-time New York Times bestselling author who sold 30 million books.” She also co-advised two U.S. presidents on financial literacy, said Caruso. Lechter’s focus will be on discussing topics such as overcoming negative financial programming, principals of success, and letting go of the “life-work balance guilt trip.”
Speaker Diane Armitage of California is a 30-year global digital marketing agency owner who will “provide three ways to increase income and leverage to grow exponentially,” Caruso explained, as well as discovering obstacles that may be holding one back in life.
Armitage and her team have created “more than $120 million in success stories for clients, as well as entities such as REI.com., TheBiltmore.com, RE/MAX International and Patagonia.com,” according to a news release.
Dr. Phil Agrios of New Jersey, an international speaker and best-selling author, will be bringing his more than 30 years of experience helping clients to succeed to this event.
Agrios, a business breakthrough specialist, has worked with thousands of people, discovering a “revolutionary way to avoid self sabotage and transcend now,” the news release says.
“The speakers will cover popular topics that are useful in all aspects of their lives. They will share proven strategies that will help take you to the next level, both personally and professionally. It will be a room filled with diversified individuals that will have the opportunity to network and create new friendships and opportunities,” said Caruso.
Caruso was sure to recognize other key members of the committee –Lisa LaBue, Nikki Iozzo and Bob Hallstrom.
“I think it is great to have a male speaker, as well as a male committee member. Thanks to everyone for their support,” she said.
To purchase tickets or learn more about sponsoring the event, contact Lisa LaBue at lisalabue@gmail.com or visit https://lifecoachingandbeyond.com/by-women-for-women-event/.