DuBOIS — Tumbling full force into 2023, Lisa LaBrasca Becker, founder of Quarry Gymnastics Center in DuBois, is celebrating 40 years of shaping youth into the strong and confident adults she believes they are meant to be.
Becker started her own recreational gym in 1983, first teaching mainly tumbling out of her father’s warehouse on Brady Street, prior to moving to the current Quarry Avenue location in 1991.
Quarry Gymnastics teaches youth and young adults from age 4 to 17/18 years old.
The program sets out to create independent, strong and confident gymnasts, who Becker says grow up to become strong and confident adults who make good decisions. Over the years, she believes the sport has helped many “find themselves” and set out to chase their dreams.
She refers to herself as “old school,” teaching values such as discipline, self-control and perseverance – pushing ahead and staying positive, not giving up when things get tough.
Becker has been a gymnast ever since she can remember, doing tricks on the balance beam and bars since she was a little girl. After high school, she began teaching private classes at people’s houses, in their backyards and basements.
After moving to the Quarry Avenue recreational gym, Becker says she focused more on teaching competitive gymnastics, attending Woodward summer training camps regularly to improve her skills.
She was also able to start building “foam pits,” which are known as a soft way for gymnasts to practice dismounts and other aerial work.
In the early 2000s, the All-Star Cheerleading programs kicked off, Becker said, noting the Starz and Rocket cheerleading teams she led during that time, as well as hip-hop programs that followed. Until about 2012, her primary focus was teaching competitive cheerleading.
Today, The Quarry Gymnastics Center is strictly a recreational gym.
“I want all children to have the opportunity to experience gymnastics in a safe environment, learning correctly, but not feel the pressure of having to compete,” said Becker. “It’s a gym for everyone.”
Students who may never become gymnasts still gain many positive experiences and traits from the classes, she said. Some parents enroll their kids simply for strength, self-discipline and self-control.
Safety is an extremely important aspect of gymnastics, too, ensuring that everyone knows how to properly use the equipment, said Becker.
Being a “hands-on” instructor makes all the difference when it comes to giving students self-confidence, as she is there to guide them, Becker says. She teaches about 200 students at the center each week, both girls and boys, and visits other recreational gyms as well.
Children who attend the classes are placed in small groups and rotate to different equipment stations. Becker focuses on “loud, positive energy” for them, playing music as they rotate to the different equipment stations.
The gym is meant to be a stress-free, positive place for youth, Becker said, where everyone can find something they are comfortable with and enjoy.
Taking pride in working hard for all she has acquired over the years, Becker knows where every piece of equipment in the gym came from, and how she paid for it. In fact, she still uses the same balance beam to this day.
Decades of community support
Becker recalls having much support from the DuBois area over the years, doing demos at the DuBois Mall and the DuBois City Park, hosting fundraisers, being involved in Community Days, local parades and more.
“Without the community, we wouldn’t be here,” she said, noting that many surrounding communities support the gym, such as Clearfield, Brookville, Curwensville, Punxsutawney, St. Marys, Ridgway and Woodland.
Everything comes full circle now, as mothers that Becker once taught now bring their kids to gymnastics class. She highlighted all of the parents who have brought their kids to her gym over the past four decades, and says she has enjoyed getting to know them.
“My gym is here because of them,” she said. “They believe in me, and I believe in them and in their kids. We are a team.”
Persevering
It never gets old, said Becker, watching students learn to believe in themselves.
“Little, tiny steps make great strides,” she said.
No matter where life may lead them, Becker says she is always there for her students, committed to a “lifetime friendship” from childhood to adulthood.
And, there is no better compliment than watching them go on to be successful in whatever they choose to do, whether it be teaching gymnastics or stepping into a different leadership role, she said. Several of her former students return to the gym to help teach and to visit.
When it comes to celebrating 40 years in the DuBois community, Becker says she “celebrates the gym every year,” and appreciates the value in every day. She recalled the cancer battle she went through in 2008, when she was given two years to live and had to have her thumb removed. She still taught gymnastics with one arm for two months, calling it another “learning lesson.”
“You have to always give yourself new goals and challenges,” she said. “The tough get up and get tougher.”
“Persevere,” one of her favorite words, is something Becker tries to do by example. In addition to her longtime gymnastics career, she is a volunteer firefighter, ran for the 75th Legislative District seat in 2020, and continues to set personal goals for herself, and for the gym, each year.
She also obtained her black belt in martial arts in 2004. She now offers the “gym ninja program,” where gymnastics and karate come together, as well as self-defense classes.
“I want to show my students, win or lose, you have to try,” she said. “If you don’t try, you never know. You have to work for it.”
Visit www.quarrygymnasticscenter.com and The Quarry Gymnastics Center on Facebook.