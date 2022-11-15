DuBOIS — DuBois Continuum of Care Community’s fourth annual Snack Bags of Joy campaign is underway, gearing up to provide snacks and meals for local students in need during the holiday season.
This year’s goal is the campaign’s largest yet –229 Snack Bags of Joy.
DCCCI Campus Development Director Darla Kahle said non-perishable, pre-packaged food items are being collected now through Dec. 9.
Snack Bags of Joy began in 2019, when DCCCI began conversing with the DuBois Area School District, asking how the not-for-profit agency could support local students.
They were saddened to learn that some students were not wanting to go home for holiday breaks, since they depend on the school lunch program for their daily meals, and worry about going hungry at home, said Kahle.
That’s when the Snack Bags of Joy initiative was created.
“Imagine what it would be like to be hungry, to have pain inside, yet knowing that the pain won’t be going away anytime soon. Imagine a child unable to run to the kitchen and grab a snack, a bag of chips, or a cookie. What seems unimaginable is reality, right here in our local communities, in our backyards,” the campaign flyer says.
In 2021, 167 bags were given to the district, topping DCCCI’s goal of 150.
Once ready, the Snack Bags of Joy are given to DASD staff, who then distribute to the students as they wish. There are usually extra items donated, too, which also go to DASD students.
In the 2022 donation letter, DCCCI Executive Director Karen Brown said the agency is seeking contributions to “help defray the costs associated with the collected items needed for the bags.”
“We would love it if one local business would partner with us as a co-sponsor and help fund the food items we need for the 229 bags,” added Kahle.
DCCCI will continue with this initiative as long as there is a need, Kahle added, aiming to make the holiday season brighter and a little less stressful for students and families in need.
Items needed for Snack Bags of Joy
Items on the “needed list” for the snack bags this year include Spaghettios, soup cans, oatmeal packets, bagged snacks, sweet treats, pudding packs, applesauce, fruit snacks, bottled water, juice packs, macaroni and cheese cups, cracker single packs, cookie single packs, Ramen noodles, Jell-O cups, fruit cups and fruit snack bars.
Due to allergy concerns, no donations should contain peanuts, nuts or peanut butter. Donations can be dropped off at any entrance location at DuBois Nursing Home and DuBois Village. Monetary donations are also accepted.
With questions, call Kahle at 814-375-5483. Visit www.duboisccci.com and the Facebook page.