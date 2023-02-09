ST. MARYS — At Monday evening’s meeting, St. Marys Area School District board members were recognized for their efforts by Fox and Bennetts Valley elementary school students, who gave them a “big Dutch High 5.”
Each year, Guidance Counselor Ashley Kline works with BV and Fox Township students to recognize the board members for all they do, said Dan Vollmer, principal of both schools.
Board members learned about student expectations as Vollmer passed out their gifts from the students.
This year, Kline had all students trace their hands and create a cut-out, attaching it to a list of the “Dutch High 5” expectations. Students experienced classroom guidance lessons as they made the gifts for board members.
Fox Township and Bennetts Valley elementary schools have developed the “Dutch High 5: Be Positive, Be Respectful, Be Responsible, Be Safe, Be Your Best,” said Kline, in accordance to the PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support) program.
“We have a team that identified each area of the school that students encounter, and developed clear expectations for each of those areas related to the Dutch High 5,” she said.
“PBIS is an evidence-based, tiered framework for supporting students’ behavioral, academic, social, emotional, and mental health. When implemented with fidelity, PBIS improves social emotional competence, academic success, and school climate,” according to www.pbis.org. It also helps improve the wellbeing of teachers, and create positive, and safe learning environments.
Lesson plans, which include direct instruction of each of these expectations, are taught to students twice per year, said Kline. They are also displayed in certain areas throughout the schools.
There are also what Kline called “volume expectations.” For example, “Level 0 = silence,” which is used in school hallways and while a teacher is teaching. “Level 1 = whisper voice,” “Level 2 = inside speaking voice,” and so on.
“This allows students to encounter clear, consistent expectations regardless of where they are in the school or what adult is supervising,” said Kline.
In the appreciation note to board members, students wrote “Shouting a huge ‘Thank you’ in our ‘loudest level 3 voices,’” as well as, “We appreciate the time, effort, and dedication you put forth in order to give us the best education possible.”
When students successfully follow the Dutch High 5 guidelines, they are rewarded with a punch card system. “Above and beyond” behaviors are acknowledged with a golden ticket system, Kline said.
“There is a board with numbers 1-100, and when a student is awarded a golden ticket, they go to the office, pick a number and put their golden ticket with their name on the golden board. Every day, we announce the golden ticket earners.”
When 10 spaces in a row are filled on the board, the students in that row win a mystery prize, said Kline.
“The PBIS system supports the belief that children are learning, and we can shape behavior and school culture through positive acknowledgement rather than relying heavily on punitive consequences,” she said.
The goal, Kline continued, is having to resort to consequences less, due to praising students more often.
“There is a flow chart for managing behaviors along with clear, consistent consequences when needed. There is also a data collection system that allows us to identify patterns of behavior,” she said.
This also helps teachers and staff members identify students who may be in need of additional support.