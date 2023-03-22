BIG RUN — Christine Fox was named Big Run’s Citizen of the Year in recognition of her service to the community at the annual Peeper Banquet on Sunday.
Fox was recognized for being president of the Beta Sorority, working with the First Christian Food Bank, organizing many fundraisers for various causes, and for her work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Mayor Joe Buterbaugh presented the award on behalf of the citizens of Big Run and the Peeper Committee.
The 29th annual Peeper Banquet was held at the Big Run Memorial Building with nearly 100 people in attendance. Buterbaugh was the master of ceremonies, and explained how in the 1920s, the locals, being eager for an end to winter, began to write down their guess as to when the first sounding of the spring peeper frogs would be heard. Legend has it that the peepers must look through glass (ice) three times before spring is officially here. As the ice begins to melt, the inch-long frogs make their way to the surface at night, and the males begin peeping to attract a mate.
Buterbaugh reported that the peepers were officially first heard this year on Friday, March 17, so spring temperatures should be here soon. Records of the dates of the first sounds of peeper frogs at Big Run Swamp have been recorded by John London since 1972, and some of London’s descendants were in attendance at the banquet.
Guest speaker for the evening was Ed McGinnis who paid tribute to the veterans that were present, as well as first responders and nurses in attendance. Many prizes had been donated by the Peeper Committee, area businesses and individuals, and they were awarded throughout the evening.
After a buffet dinner prepared by Shannon Shaffer and staff, some great toe-tapping entertainment was provided by Canoe Ridge.