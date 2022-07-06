KERSEY — Fourth of July festivities took off in Fox Township around 5 p.m. on Sunday, welcoming families and community members for a good time.
Activities included free inflatable slides and a bouncy house, balloon artists and a magic show at Fox Township Park.
Musical entertainment was provided by the Lever Action Band.
Craft and food vendors were set up around the park, as well as a concession stand.
The playground was a popular spot for youth, and yard games were also a big draw.
The large crowd finished off the celebration by enjoying the fireworks at dusk.