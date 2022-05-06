KERSEY — Fox Township Elementary School fourth-graders celebrated National Poetry Month in April by creating a “Poetree” project.
“The project, inspired by the work of Shel Silverstein, is part of a nationwide movement encouraging people to bring poetry into their community,” said fourth-grade teacher Jennifer Ingram.
The Poetree, now on display in the school hallway, features the creative words of FTES students expressing themselves.
Ingram’s students composed their own work, while also including some of their teachers’ favorites, she said.
Overall, the Poetree project was a positive and beneficial exercise for students, said Ingram, giving them the chance to open up through their words.
“I think it’s especially important to teach poetry to give students a healthy outlet to express their emotions,” she said. “Poetry challenges their skills and thinking in unique ways. I find that my students love to tell about their interests and experiences through their writing.”
According to www.poets.org, National Poetry Month, launched in 1996, “reminds the public that poets have an integral role to play in our culture and that poetry matters.”
Becoming the largest literary celebration in the world, students, teachers, librarians, booksellers, publishers and poets celebrate the importance of poetry each April, it says.
It was exciting to watch students build something beautiful with their words, Ingram said.
The students themselves agreed the project was enjoyable and educational.
“We got to use our imaginations,” said student Sahibnoor Singh.
Sophia Quagliani- “We were free to write about whatever we liked,” added Sophia Quagliani.
Julian Bauer- “I liked that it was challenging. You had to really think if you wanted to be funny,” said fourth-grader Julian Bauer.