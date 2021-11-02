KERSEY — Fox Township Park was the scene of a wonderful turn out for the annual trunk or treat on Sunday.
Young and old alike showed up in a variety of creative costumes, and, although it was chilly, the persistent drizzle stopped just in time, and the sun even made a brief appearance.
Organizer Kathy Dowie said, “We’d like to thank everyone for coming. This is the fifth year we’ve done this and it just grows every year.”
Supervisor Dave Mattiuz remarked that the cars giving out treats were parked to observe social distancing, and that ambulance personnel were also on hand giving out treats.