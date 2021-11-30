DuBOIS — U.S. Army veteran Missy Weidensaul was the fifth annual Veterans Day LASIK giveaway winner.
Each year around Veterans Day, one or more U.S. heroes is given the precious gift of clearer vision, thanks to eye surgeon Dr. Parag Parekh of Clearview Eye Consultants in DuBois.
Parekh, who teams up with Nittany Eye Associates of State College for this free LASIK procedure for veterans, said this has been offered for a few years now.
Weidensaul served in the U.S. Army as a 92 Fox Petroleum Supply specialist, and then declassed to a 91 Alpha Tank mechanic.
Weidensaul had been wearing glasses and contacts for more than 20 years, and is most looking forward to the convenience of waking up and having clear vision.