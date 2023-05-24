FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek community has now joined the “little free” library/food pantry movement, offering a place for anyone in need of a bite to eat or a good read to stop by on Main Street.
Resident Cathy Grinnen said she approached Falls Creek Borough officials with this idea a few months ago. At the time, she was headed to DuBois to add a few things to pantries located there, and passed by a few people walking alongside the road to –she assumed –the Sheetz store on Rich Highway.
“This made me realize that a lot of the residents in our little town have to catch a bus or walk when they need supplies,” she said.
The idea behind the book and food boxes is very simple –“Need one, take one, have one, give one.” Anyone can take or leave anything they’d like to.
One box is designated for books, and the other, for non-perishable foods.
“I feel like the pantries could make a lot of people’s lives a little easier,” Grinnen said.
In the past few weeks since their installation, the pantries have been visited quite a bit.
“New books and food donations have come and gone, which is great for everyone,” she said.
These “little free” pantries and libraries are now pretty well known, and available in multiple towns as the positive effort continues to spread.
Falls Creek Borough paid for and installed both of the wooden boxes, which are located on Main Street across from the bus stop.
Initiatives like this set a “pay it forward” example, showing that everyone can do something to help others, even in a small way, Grinnen said.
“At least now, the residents of our town can know (there is) a place to go to grab a few things.”
Falls Creek Borough Manager Chuck Case said this is a cause he believes in, and feedback from residents about the pantries has been very positive. He also credited borough workers for building and installing the pantries, and Grinnen for bringing this project to light.
This is another step in improving and bringing good things to Falls Creek, Case said.
“We feel this is going to be a huge positive for our area,” Case said.