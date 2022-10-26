DuBOIS — Friendship Hose Co. No. 2 of DuBois is excited to present its 10th Annual Comedy Night Funny Fundraiser being held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the St. Nicholas Church Hall (formerly St. Joseph’s Church) located at 301 State St. in DuBois.
“For the past decade, we’ve enjoyed bringing dozens of hilarious stand up comedians to DuBois to put on memorable shows for those willing to help out our hose company,” said media contact Chad Barnard. “As volunteer firefighters we rely on the support of our community and there’s no better way to support us than by attending a fun-filled night of good food, cash prizes, and nonstop laughs.”
Doors will open at 5 p.m. at St. Nicholas Church on Nov. 5 and there will be cash prizes. Showtime will be 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30 each, as they always have been for the past 10 years, and include beer and a full dinner, said Barnard.
“By the time the comedians hit the stage at 7 p.m. you’ll have a full belly for all the belly laughing, and the jokes will definitely be better than that,” he said.
This year’s show will feature comedians David Kaye, Quinn Patterson, and their hotshot headliner, Karen Rontowski, who has been featured on Comedy Central and “The Late Show.”
Tickets can be purchased at The Winery at Wilcox in DuBois or persons can reserve their tickets by texting or calling Barnard at 570-423-3940.
“All of us at Friendship Hose Co. No. 2 are dedicated volunteers and this fundraising event helps us continue protecting our neighbors,” said Barnard. “For $30 per ticket or a full table sponsorship, which includes eight tickets and other perks, you’ll not only have a few chances to win some money at a fun comedy show, but you’ll also be supporting us.”