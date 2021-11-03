RIDGWAY — Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School fifth graders were “full STEAMing ahead” at the end of October as they participated in a complex egg-drop challenge.
As part of Marcia Raubenstrauch’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Art and Mathematics) class, students have been engaged in an engineering design “egg drop” challenge.
“In STEAM, all fifth-grade students are engaged in learning about the agricultural/health aspects of eggs and practicing problem solving using the engineering design process by building the best egg design project that will protect an egg from a 6-foot fall,” said Raubenstrauch.
The students were designing, experimenting and collecting data on devices that didn’t keep the egg in tact, and ones that did, she said.
“Students were given constraints and only were able at first to use four basic materials to build an egg protection device. They researched, did experiments with eggs and then developed blueprints,” said Raubenstrauch.
Students could use four items, including Ziploc bags, toilet paper rolls, straws and cotton balls to develop the “best egg holder,” as well as string and tape.
“Students also connected this investigation with current real-world problems, like supply chain issues, and how small farms struggle because of regulations and providing for constant 24-hour, seven-days-a-week need of providing for their chickens,” Raubenstrauch said.
The Ridgway Fire Department brought a fire truck with a ladder to the school, where the fifth graders were able to see their designs being dropped from 12 feet. The firemen dropped the egg devices while students observed.
Students were to collect data, and discuss what they have learned, said Raubenstrauch, as well as how to improve devices in the future if they were to do this project again.
“We are so grateful and thankful for our Ridgway Fireman Department volunteers for all they do for our community,” she noted. “The students love when they come to school to teach them about fire safety, and now, help them learn about problem solving.
“The importance of giving back to the community you live in as a very important lesson that is also taught.”
Raubenstrauch is known for coming up with creative and enjoyable challenges for students, such as providing a StarLab portable planetarium for them to learn about stars and constellations, building castles out of canned foods that were donated to people in need and planting tulip bulbs in front of the school in memory of a classmate.