ST. MARYS — Despite not having the option to dine in, the St. Marys Christmas Day Dinner served around its traditional number of 400 community members this year.
The dinner, otherwise known as St. Marys’ Christmas Day Happening on Dec. 25, is an initiative of St. Marys First United Methodist Church on North St. Marys Street.
In the absence of longtime Christmas Day Dinner organizer, the late Vada Liptak, several volunteers stepped up to continue the St. Marys tradition in 2019.
One of the main organizers, Carol Cunningham, is in her 25th year with helping to spearhead the dinner, which serves a free meal to residents of St. Marys, Bennetts Valley and Kersey.
For the past two years, due to COVID-19, the meals have been served via delivery only. In its normal fashion, the event welcomes community members for a sit-down meal as well, where they are served by volunteers and can enjoy musical entertainment.
“We had a wonderful number of volunteers,” Cunningham said of this year, adding that many of those who normally serve the sit-down meals volunteered to be delivery drivers.
The rewarding feeling that comes from providing meals to people who are in real need, or are going to be alone on Christmas or are unable to cook, is overwhelming, said Cunningham.
“People are just so grateful,” she said.
Drivers often return to the church on Christmas Day, and say how much the experience opened their eyes.
The meals are always packed full of traditional Christmas foods, such as turkey and ham, stuffing, green beans, a dessert, and a “surprise,” such as a chocolate candy, said Cunningham.
Much of the volunteering is purely about fellowship, as well as giving back, she said, noting that the volunteers enjoy preparing the food with one another.
“Sometimes, we only see each other at Christmastime,” she said. “We share lots of laughs. It’s just true Christmas spirit.”
The dinner is special for all involved. Cunningham, who doesn’t have family who live in the area, looks forward to spending Christmas with good friends at the church.
There were many regular and new dedicated volunteers this year, said Cunningham. It’s nice to see some younger people step up and become involved in the absence of older volunteers.
The free dinners are made possible by community donations, including those who donate items like turkeys and hams or cakes, she said. All monetary donations are used to purchase items for the dinner.
The St. Marys Christmas Day Happening serves different people each year, who are in “different parts of their lives,” said Cunningham. The love people of St. Marys show for their community each holiday season is something special to see.
The hope, she said, is that next year, community members can come back into the church and sit down with one another.